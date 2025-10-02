Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan among the Record Store Day 2025 Black Friday releases

Billie Eilish's live recordings from her Amazon Songline performance will be available on physical formats for the first time as a 10-inch EP.
Benson Boone is releasing his 2023 EP Pulse on electric yellow and bright blue splatter vinyl, marking the EP's first-ever vinyl release.
Bruno Mars' debut EP, It's Better If You Don't Understand, is getting its first-ever vinyl pressing.
Plus, Wicked For Good: The Soundtrack, with performances by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is being released on two-LP picture disc, featuring alternative cover art, a poster and more.
For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.