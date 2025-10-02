Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan among the Record Store Day 2025 Black Friday releases

Cover of Chappell Roan's Record Store Day Black Friday release/(Island Records)
By Jill Lances
Record Store Day has announced the list of releases for its 2025 Black Friday event, taking place in independent record stores on Nov. 28. This year there will be over 170 releases, and here is a selection of some of the titles:

Billie Eilish's live recordings from her Amazon Songline performance will be available on physical formats for the first time as a 10-inch EP.

Chappell Roan is releasing a 7-inch vinyl featuring live performances of “The Subway” and “The Giver.”

Benson Boone is releasing his 2023 EP Pulse on electric yellow and bright blue splatter vinyl, marking the EP's first-ever vinyl release.

Kesha’s 2024 Spotify Singles holiday cover of Lindsey Buckingham’s “Holiday Road” is being released on vinyl for the first time, paired with an unreleased version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

Bruno Mars' debut EP, It's Better If You Don't Understand, is getting its first-ever vinyl pressing.

Plus, Wicked For Good: The Soundtrack, with performances by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is being released on two-LP picture disc, featuring alternative cover art, a poster and more.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

