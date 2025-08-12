Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Augusta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#11. Edmund Burke Academy
- Location: Waynesboro, GA
- Enrollment: 347 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#10. Faith Christian Academy
- Location: Waynesboro, GA
- Enrollment: 95 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#9. Victory Christian School
- Location: North Augusta, SC
- Enrollment: 149 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#8. Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy
- Location: Johnston, SC
- Enrollment: 233 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#7. South Aiken Baptist Christian School
- Location: Aiken, SC
- Enrollment: 229 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Augusta Christian Schools
- Location: Martinez, GA
- Enrollment: 657 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Curtis Baptist School
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 324 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Alleluia Community School
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 121 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Mead Hall Episcopal School
- Location: Aiken, SC
- Enrollment: 378 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Westminster Schools of Augusta
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 596 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Augusta Preparatory Day School
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 475 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+