Best private K-12 schools in the Atlanta metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Atlanta metro area using data from Niche. (Mircea Moira // Shutterstock/Mircea Moira // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Atlanta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#25. North Cobb Christian School

- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Enrollment: 1,121 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#24. Whitefield Academy

- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Enrollment: 934 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#23. The Forest School: An Acton Academy

- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Enrollment: 155 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#22. Midtown International School

- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 158 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#21. Landmark Christian School

- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Enrollment: 820 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#20. Holy Spirit Preparatory School

- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 349 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#19. Mount Vernon School

- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,243 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Wesleyan School

- Location: Peachtree Corners, GA
- Enrollment: 1,198 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. Killian Hill Christian School

- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Enrollment: 521 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Lakeview Academy

- Location: Gainesville, GA
- Enrollment: 504 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. Mount Paran Christian School

- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Enrollment: 1,314 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Mount Pisgah Christian School

- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- Enrollment: 956 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. The Galloway School

- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 760 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Greater Atlanta Christian School

- Location: Norcross, GA
- Enrollment: 1,711 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Holy Innocents' Episcopal School

- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,400 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Pinecrest Academy

- Location: Cumming, GA
- Enrollment: 546 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Notre Dame Academy

- Location: Duluth, GA
- Enrollment: 321 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. The Lovett School

- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,629 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. The Walker School

- Location: Marietta, GA
- Enrollment: 977 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Woodward Academy - College Park

- Location: College Park, GA
- Enrollment: 2,726 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. The Paideia School

- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,001 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Atlanta International School

- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,340 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Pace Academy

- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,120 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. The Westminster Schools

- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,900 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Fulton Science Academy Private School

- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Enrollment: 973 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

