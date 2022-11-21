The best liberal places to live in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 best liberal places to live in the U.S. using 2025 rankings from Niche.

If you've ever daydreamed about moving to a new town where you can freely express your political views—particularly in these starkly polarized times—you're not alone. An October 2024 analysis from the New York Times shows a growing trend of both conservative and liberal Americans relocating from politically mixed neighborhoods to areas more in line with their respective beliefs. In fact, a January 2025 LendingTree survey found that almost half of all respondents interested in moving would do so based on the political climate. Overall, 43% of Americans say they're willing to spend more if it means living somewhere that better matches their political beliefs and values.

For anyone who's considering moving to a more left-leaning locale, Stacker compiled a list of the 50 best liberal places to live in the U.S. using 2025 rankings from Niche. Niche ranked the best places to live using a variety of factors such as cost of living, housing, and public schools. To be included on this list, the city, suburb, or town must be considered "very liberal" by Niche, which bases each place's politics on the 2012 and 2016 presidential election results compared to the national average. See the full methodology here.

All four regions in the continental U.S. (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West) are included in the 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. The top 10 scored well on public schools (Niche average of A+), diversity (Niche average of A-), and being good for families (Niche average of A+). However, they lacked when it came to affordable housing (Niche average of B-), safety (Niche average of B-), and cost of living (Niche average of C). The median household income of the top 10 only dipped below six figures in one location, and the median home value was at least $500,000 in all but three.

Keep reading to learn more about the best liberal places to live in the U.S., including their population, median rent, median home value, area feel, population size, and more.

#50. Berkeley, California

- Population: 120,223

- Median household income: $108,558

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Miramonte High School (A+), Yu Ming Charter School (A+), Berkeley High School (A)

#49. Eggertsville, New York

- Population: 15,416

- Median household income: $82,359

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Amherst Middle School (A), Smallwood Drive School (A), Amherst Central High School (A-)

#48. Winchester, Massachusetts

- Population: 22,862

- Median household income: $218,176

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Winchester High School (A+), Vinson-Owen Elementary School (A+), Lynch Elementary School (A+)

#47. Westport, Connecticut

- Population: 27,282

- Median household income: $250,001

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Staples High School (A+), Coleytown Middle School (A+), Long Lots School (A+)

#46. Wellesley, Massachusetts

- Population: 29,906

- Median household income: $250,001

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Wellesley Senior High School (A+), John D. Hardy Elementary School (A+), Hunnewell Elementary School (A+)

#45. Shorewood, Wisconsin

- Population: 13,682

- Median household income: $89,135

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Shorewood High School (A+), Lake Bluff Elementary School (A), Atwater Elementary School (A)

#44. Hopkinton, Massachusetts

- Population: 19,050

- Median household income: $204,418

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Hopkinton High School (A+), Hopkins Elementary School (A), Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School (A)

#43. Takoma Park, Maryland

- Population: 17,522

- Median household income: $97,872

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Montgomery Blair High School (A+), District of Columbia International School (A+), Washington Latin Public Charter School - Middle School (A+)

#42. Clarksburg, Maryland

- Population: 29,246

- Median household income: $178,641

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Clarksburg High School (A), Wilson Wims Elementary School (A), Damascus High School (A)

#41. La Grange Park, Illinois

- Population: 13,227

- Median household income: $119,115

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Lyons Township High School (A+), Riverside Brookfield Township High School (A), Park Junior High School (A)

#40. Kingstowne, Virginia

- Population: 17,436

- Median household income: $150,114

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: B+

- Best public schools: Montessori Public School of Arlington (A-), Island Creek Elementary School (A-), Fairhill Elementary School (A-)

#39. Edgewater, New Jersey

- Population: 14,544

- Median household income: $137,847

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best public schools: Bergen County Academies (A+), Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro (A+), Success Academy Charter School - Hudson Yards Elementary & Middle School (A+)

#38. Oak Park, Illinois

- Population: 53,315

- Median household income: $108,026

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Jones College Prep High School (A+), Oak Park & River Forest High School (A+), DeVry University Advantage Academy High School (A)

#37. Fanwood, New Jersey

- Population: 7,714

- Median household income: $176,667

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Union County Magnet High School (A+), Academy for Information Technology (A+), Academy for Allied Health Science (A+)

#36. Forest Glen, Maryland

- Population: 6,650

- Median household income: $127,196

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (A+), District of Columbia International School (A+), Washington Latin Public Charter School - Middle School (A+)

#35. Fair Lawn, New Jersey

- Population: 35,153

- Median household income: $147,952

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Bergen County Academies (A+), Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro (A+), PCTI Stem Academy (A+)

#34. Sharon, Massachusetts

- Population: 18,478

- Median household income: $183,724

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Sharon High School (A+), Heights Elementary School (A+), Sharon Middle School (A)

#33. Hartsdale, New York

- Population: 3,254

- Median household income: $152,619

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: B+

- Best public schools: Greenville School (A+), Seely Place School (A+), Edgemont Junior/Senior High School (A+)

#32. Arlington, Massachusetts

- Population: 46,015

- Median household income: $141,440

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Cambridge Rindge & Latin School (A+), Benjamin Banneker Charter Public School (A), Arlington High School (A)

#31. Fort Lee, New Jersey

- Population: 39,818

- Median household income: $105,535

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Bergen County Academies (A+), Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro (A+), Success Academy Charter School - Hell's Kitchen (A+)

#30. La Grange, Illinois

- Population: 15,999

- Median household income: $154,556

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Lyons Township High School (A+), Park Junior High School (A), Highlands Elementary School (A)

#29. Lauderdale, Minnesota

- Population: 2,386

- Median household income: $76,558

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best public schools: Yinghua Academy (A+), Nova Classical Academy Upper School (A), Nova Classical Academy Lower School (A)

#28. Wayland, Massachusetts

- Population: 13,826

- Median household income: $221,250

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Wayland High School (A+), Wayland Middle School (A+), Happy Hollow School (A)

#27. Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

- Population: 38,440

- Median household income: $136,225

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: MA Academy for Math & Science School (A+), Shrewsbury Senior High School (A+), Spring Street Elementary School (A+)

#26. Glen Ridge, New Jersey

- Population: 7,827

- Median household income: $248,016

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro (A+), Applied Technology High School (A), STEM Innovation Academy of the Oranges (A)

#25. Cherry Creek, Colorado

- Population: 11,011

- Median household income: $147,618

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Cherry Creek High School (A+), DSST: Cedar High School (A), Challenge School (A)

#24. Newton, Massachusetts

- Population: 88,504

- Median household income: $184,989

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Newton North High School (A+), Newton South High School (A+), Ward Elementary School (A+)

#23. Albany, California

- Population: 19,768

- Median household income: $135,927

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Albany High School (A+), Yu Ming Charter School (A+), Marin Elementary School (A+)

#22. Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

- Population: 14,750

- Median household income: $154,255

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Whitefish Bay High School (A+), Whitefish Bay Middle School (A), Cumberland Elementary School (A)

#21. South Pasadena, California

- Population: 26,297

- Median household income: $128,105

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: South Pasadena Senior High School (A+), High Tech Los Angeles (A+), Larchmont Charter School (A+)

#20. Manhattan Beach, California

- Population: 34,584

- Median household income: $193,904

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Da Vinci Science (A+), Mira Costa High School (A+), Da Vinci Communications High School (A+)

#19. Belmont, Massachusetts

- Population: 27,009

- Median household income: $178,188

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Belmont High School (A+), Cambridge Rindge & Latin School (A+), Daniel Butler School (A+)

#18. Mountain View, California

- Population: 82,363

- Median household income: $179,917

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (A+), Los Altos High School (A+), Mountain View High School (A+)

#17. Manhattan, New York

- Population: 1,627,788

- Median household income: $104,553

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best public schools: Stuyvesant High School (A+), Bronx High School of Science (A+), Bergen County Academies (A+)

#16. Lexington, Massachusetts

- Population: 34,085

- Median household income: $219,402

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Lexington High School (A+), Bowman Elementary School (A+), Maria Hastings Elementary School (A+)

#15. Redondo Beach, California

- Population: 69,814

- Median household income: $144,588

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Da Vinci Science (A+), Birney Elementary School (A+), Jefferson Elementary School (A+)

#14. Four Corners, Maryland

- Population: 7,785

- Median household income: $200,110

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Montgomery Blair High School (A+), District of Columbia International School (A+), Washington Latin Public Charter School - Middle School (A+)

#13. Great Neck Gardens, New York

- Population: 1,245

- Median household income: $218,603

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Great Neck South High School (A+), Great Neck North High School (A+), E.M. Baker School (A+)

#12. Hermosa Beach, California

- Population: 19,248

- Median household income: $152,019

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Da Vinci Science (A+), Mira Costa High School (A+), Da Vinci Communications High School (A+)

#11. Hoboken, New Jersey

- Population: 58,340

- Median household income: $176,943

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro (A+), Success Academy Charter School - Hell's Kitchen (A+), Success Academy Charter School - Hudson Yards Elementary & Middle School (A+)

#10. Santa Monica, California

- Population: 91,535

- Median household income: $109,739

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM (A+), High Tech Los Angeles (A+), Santa Monica High School (A+)

#9. West Hartford, Connecticut

- Population: 63,809

- Median household income: $125,616

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Conard High School (A), Hall High School (A), Bugbee School (A)

#8. Clayton, Missouri

- Population: 17,282

- Median household income: $128,898

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Ladue Horton Watkins High School (A+), Clayton High School (A+), Ladue Fifth Grade Center (A+)

#7. Evanston, Illinois

- Population: 76,552

- Median household income: $95,766

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Jones College Prep High School (A+), New Trier Township High School (A+), Evanston Township High School (A+)

#6. Arlington, Virginia

- Population: 235,463

- Median household income: $140,160

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Washington Liberty High School (A+), Yorktown High School (A+), BASIS Washington D.C. (A+)

#5. Cambridge, Massachusetts

- Population: 117,794

- Median household income: $126,469

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Cambridge Rindge & Latin School (A+), Benjamin Banneker Charter Public School (A), Martin Luther King Jr. School (A)

#4. River Edge, New Jersey

- Population: 12,024

- Median household income: $155,827

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Bergen County Academies (A+), Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro (A+), Cherry Hill School (A+)

#3. North Bethesda, Maryland

- Population: 49,498

- Median household income: $128,970

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Walt Whitman High School (A+), Walter Johnson High School (A+), Richard Montgomery High School (A+)

#2. Brookline, Massachusetts

- Population: 62,822

- Median household income: $140,631

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Brookline High School (A+), Pierce School (A+), William H. Lincoln School (A+)

#1. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

- Population: 14,165

- Median household income: $115,273

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Lower Merion High School (A+), Penn Valley Elementary School (A+), Harriton Senior High School (A+)