Benson Boone drops 'Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else,' says more new music is coming

Benson Boone's new era is upon us, thanks to new single "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else." In it, he sings about waiting to meet a girl at a diner, realizing the waitress is his ex and then leaving with her instead.

It's Benson's first release of 2025; last year he released two songs from the Twisters soundtrack and his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, which featured the biggest global hit of 2024, "Beautiful Things."

Benson tells Apple Music 1's NMD Radio with Zane Lowe that when he wrote the new single, which he describes as having "really fun energy," he was "emotional." So when he headed to the studio, he decided not to spend the day "sulking and sad."

"So I was like, 'Let's make something out of it,'" Benson tells Zane. "It ended up being a really fun day at the end of it where we were all just throwing in ad-libs and messing around and just throwing lyrics at the wall and enjoying ourselves. It really turned the day around."

Benson's record label says more new music is on the way from the Grammy-nominated singer. He tells Zane, "I've been in the studio a lot the last couple months just working on a new album and new songs and kind of a little bit of a new sound."

2025 will be full of festival performances from Benson. He'll start March 8 in Austin, Texas, at the Sips & Sounds Music Festival, go to South America for a string of Lollapalooza dates and other festivals, then head to Mexico for a few more shows. He returns to the U.S. for Coachella in April, and then plays various other festivals in the U.S. and Europe through June.

