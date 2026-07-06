Bella Kay is getting 'Reckless' on the road with headlining tour

Bella Kay is hitting the road.

The "iloveitiloveitiloveit" singer announced The Reckless tour in support of her debut album, My Reckless Abandon.

“i love this album so much and cannot wait to sing it live with you guys,” she wrote on social media. “also am excited to announce that @haileypicardi will be joining me, im a huge fan and so honored to have her.”

The tour kicks off Sept. 8 in Atlanta, Georgia, and runs through Oct. 6 in Los Angeles. The presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Following her headlining trek, Bella opens for Noah Kahan during the U.K. and Ireland leg of his The Great Divide tour. She’ll also open for Gracie Abrams' Look at My Life tour in March 2027.

My Reckless Abandon comes out July 12.

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