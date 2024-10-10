"Believe" it: Halsey unveils latest impersonation, releases new song

Halsey is throwing it back to the '70s for her latest impersonation.

While counting down to her new album, The Great Impersonator, the singer's been dressing up as a different music icon every day and sharing photos on social media. For Thursday, she channels the one and only Cher, copying a photo of the star from back in the day that shows her wearing a skin-tight, blue bodysuit and knee-high silver boots.

Halsey has also shared which song on the upcoming album was inspired by Cher: "Letter to God," which she says evokes the year 1974 to her. "Undisputed Queen," Halsey captions the photo. "One of my favorite Cher songs, Dark Lady, was a number 1 hit in 1974. Still number 1 in my heart today."

Meanwhile, Halsey has released another song from the album, "I Never Loved You," which she said on Wednesday was inspired by '80s music icon Kate Bush. According to a text to her subscriber list, Halsey describes the song this way: "A woman lies ill-fated in an emergency room. She's holding on with all her might, in hopes her lover will show to say goodbye. He arrives, too late and defensive. Who was driving the car that hit her?"

The Great Impersonator comes out Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.