Barry Keoghan seemingly comments on rumor he cheated on Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend The 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Sabrina Carpenter never publicly commented on rumors that the reason she and Barry Keoghan split up was because he cheated on her. But now Barry is speaking out, seemingly addressing that rumor.

While appearing on Benny Blanco's podcast, Friends Tell Secrets, the Irish actor talked about why he stopped using social media and going out in public for a while. "There was a narrative out there that was never really sort of even spoken on, a narrative that's not true, and I never confirmed or said anything about it," he explained. "And I just disappeared."

When Benny's co-host Dave Burd asked Barry to clarify what narrative he was referring to, asking, "Is it something about cheating?" Barry confirmed, "Yeah, that I cheated.”

"I don’t want to ever bring anyone else into it. But like, you know, unfortunately, having a relationship in the public eye ... it gets put out there," he continued.

Sabrina dated Barry in 2024. He starred in the video for her song "Please Please Please" and is widely assumed to have inspired several songs on her album Short n' Sweet, particularly the line in "Bed Chem" where she sings, "Who's the cute boy with the white jacket/ And the thick accent?"

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