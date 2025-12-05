Backstreet's back to where it all began: German residency set for 2026

Before Backstreet Boys broke through in the U.S., their career took off in Germany, which awarded them their first Platinum single with "I'll Never Break Your Heart." It's why they're returning there in 2026 for a six-night residency.

The Into The Millennium -- Homecoming: Live in Germany event will take place at Merkur Spiel Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sep. 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 and Oct. 2. These are the only European shows Backstreet will do in 2026.

"The first place that ever embraced the Backstreet Boys was Germany. You saw who we were before the rest of the world even knew we existed," the group writes on Instagram. "For this, we are forever grateful, and after 30 years, we are finally coming home."

Brian Littrell adds in a statement, "When we talk about this being a homecoming, it's because Germany is where everything clicked for us. It's where our dream stopped being hypothetical and became something real. Coming back for these shows feels full circle."

You can sign up at backstreetboys.com to access a presale starting De. 12 at 12 p.m. CET. The tickets go on sale to the general public Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. C.E.T., which is 6 a.m. ET.

Backstreet isn't the first artist to do a residency in Germany: In 2024, Adele did a 10-date residency in a custom-built stadium in Munich, for which she earned an estimated $50 million.

In 2026, Backstreet will also play additional dates at Sphere Las Vegas, where they are scheduled to finish out 2025.

