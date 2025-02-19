Backstreet Boys want fans to pack all-white outfits for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys have something up their sleeves, fashionwise, when it comes to their new residency at Sphere Las Vegas.

Speaking to Billboard, AJ McLean describes the upcoming shows as "one incredible experience," and Nick Carter says fans can expect "sensory overload." AJ also said there might be "some new adaptations of things" during their set and is asking fans who are coming to the shows to bring "something all white" to wear. He didn't elaborate.

In addition to performing their 1999 Millennium album in full, the shows will feature some of their greatest hits, as well as the group's new single, "Hey." "Die hard [sic] fans are going to get a great experience, a great nostalgic moment," says AJ.

Howie Dorough adds that while working on the set list, "[We were] reminiscing about some of the songs like 'The Perfect Fan' and 'No One Else Comes Close to You' [and 'Spanish] Eyes,' which are songs that the fans probably haven't heard since the Millennium tour."

The Into the Millennium residency starts July 11 and will run for 12 shows, wrapping on Aug. 3. The general sale begins Friday at 9 a.m. PT.

Backstreet Boys will be the first pop act to play at the Sphere, which has already hosted U2, Phish, the Eagles and Dead & Company. As for who they'd like to see perform there, Kevin Richardson tells Billboard he'd pick Coldplay.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.