Backstreet Boys to ring in the new year at Sphere Las Vegas

Oh my God, they're back again -- or they will be, in December.

Backstreet Boys still have a bunch of shows to go this month on their 21-date Into the Millennium residency show at Sphere Las Vegas, but they've already announced some extra performances at the end of the year.

Backstreet will return to Sphere for performances on Dec. 26, 27, 28, 30 and a New Year's Eve show on Dec. 31. They'll also perform on Jan. 2 and 3, 2026.

Tickets for the new dates will be available via a fan club presale starting Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. PT. Another presale, which you can sign up for now, follows on Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. PT at backstreetboys.com.

By the time the 21 previously announced shows have concluded, Backstreet Boys will have performed for nearly 350,000 at the cutting-edge venue, in a show featuring mind-blowing visuals. At one point during the show, the group physically flies through space inside the Sphere.

