Backstreet Boys headlining F1 Afterparty at Sphere

Backstreet Boys are making a pit stop at the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The group is on track to headline the first official F1 Afterparty at Sphere on Nov. 21.

"Las Vegas is the only place in the world where Formula 1, the Backstreet Boys and Sphere can come together for one unforgettable night,” said Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "F1 Afterparty reflects what makes the Las Vegas Grand Prix so distinctive, giving fans the opportunity to see an iconic group like the Backstreet Boys perform at Sphere as part of a race weekend experience you can’t find anywhere else.”

Ticket packages are on sale now.

Backstreet Boys are no strangers to Sphere. They've been performing their Into the Millennium residency there since last July. Their final summer shows at Sphere kick off July 16 and run through August.

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