Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean releases full details on solo tour

After sharing a few of the dates for his upcoming solo tour, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean said in May that he'd drop the rest of them on Father's Day — and he did.

AJ announced on Instagram the full lineup of dates and cities for the trek. He wrote, "For over 30 years, you've known me as AJ… This fall, I'm inviting you into a different chapter. I'm excited to announce The Better Man Tour, my first North American solo tour as Alexander James."



"These songs come from the most personal project I've ever made," he continued. "[My solo album] My Name Is Alexander James is about growth, gratitude, healing, and finding the courage to show up as your true self. Thank you for always showing up for me. Now it's my turn to show up for you."

The tour starts Oct. 20 in Brooklyn, New York, and is set to wrap up Dec. 5 in Tucson, Arizona. The dates will take place after Backstreet Boys are done with their residency in Düsseldorf, Germany, which runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 7.

Tickets will go on sale this week — you can get details at the link in his Instagram bio.

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