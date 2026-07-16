Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae performed at Taylor Swift's wedding, says guest

Avril Lavigne performs onstage during Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits at Madison Square Garden on May 30, 2025 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is evidently a big fan of Canadian female pop stars.

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, ESPN sports commentator Pat McAfee, who attended Taylor's wedding to Travis Kelce, discusses Avril Lavigne's performance of "Sk8er Boi" at the event. He said the show was "awesome" and noted that she was far from the only performer.

McAfee said it was "really cool" that after each musician's performance, "one would just call out the other and they would come up and then they would just do their [thing]." He added that Ice Spice, who appeared on Taylor's song "Karma," put on a show with "a lot of energy," before saying, "Tate, same thing." He was seemingly referring to Tate McRae, who Taylor has expressed her love for in the past.

Other artists who reportedly performed at the July 3 wedding bash at New York's Madison Square Garden include Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney.

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