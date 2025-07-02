Ava Max drops new song, 'Wet, Hot American Dream'

Atlantic Records
By Andrea Tuccillo
Ava Max is ringing in the 4th of July with a new song.

The singer has released "Wet, Hot American Dream," off her upcoming album Don't Click Play.

"Tell me all your dirty secrets, all your fantasies/ I wanna be your blue jean, white tee, wet, hot American dream," she sings on the seductive summer pop track. "I’m not like other cowgirls/ Unless you want me to be/ I wanna be your blue jean, white tee, wеt, hot American dream."

The visualizer for the song has Ava standing in front of a giant American flag while wearing a red bikini and red boots.

Ava will keep the patriotic vibes going when she performs on the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special, airing July 4 on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Don't Click Play drops on Aug. 22, and this fall Ava will launch a headlining tour of the same name.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!