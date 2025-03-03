Augusta 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Augusta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 76 °F on Saturday, while the low is 39 °F on Sunday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
NWS Columbia SC has issued a special weather statement until Tuesday at 08:00 PM.
Monday, March 3
- High of 62 °F, low of 40 °F (21% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM
Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 70 °F, low of 45 °F (56% humidity)
- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:52 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 73 °F, low of 53 °F (53% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (13 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM
supergenijalac // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 6
- High of 60 °F, low of 42 °F (28% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM
- First quarter moon
Andrew Lever // Shutterstock
Friday, March 7
- High of 63 °F, low of 43 °F (27% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM
LeManna // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 8
- High of 76 °F, low of 53 °F (37% humidity)
- Fair with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM
loreanto // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 9
- High of 56 °F, low of 39 °F (95% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (17 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM