Atlanta 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. (ESOlex // Shutterstock/ESOlex // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker created the forecast for Atlanta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 69 °F on Saturday, while the low is 37 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days, snow on 1 day, and 3 days of rain this week.

NWS Peachtree City GA has issued a special weather statement until Tuesday at 07:00 PM.

Monday, March 3

- High of 62 °F, low of 37 °F (15% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:03 AM, sunset at 6:35 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 65 °F, low of 44 °F (53% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:36 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

LeManna // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 64 °F, low of 44 °F (41% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (21 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:37 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Krasula // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 6

- High of 54 °F, low of 37 °F (29% humidity)

- Fair with a 20% chance of snow (0 mm of snow)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:59 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM

- First quarter moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Hellame // Shutterstock

Friday, March 7

- High of 61 °F, low of 43 °F (20% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dmitry Naumov // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 8

- High of 69 °F, low of 53 °F (51% humidity)

- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:39 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

otsphoto // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 9

- High of 55 °F, low of 42 °F (44% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 6:40 PM

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!