Atlanta 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Atlanta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 69 °F on Saturday, while the low is 37 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days, snow on 1 day, and 3 days of rain this week.
NWS Peachtree City GA has issued a special weather statement until Tuesday at 07:00 PM.
Monday, March 3
- High of 62 °F, low of 37 °F (15% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:03 AM, sunset at 6:35 PM
Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 65 °F, low of 44 °F (53% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:36 PM
LeManna // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 64 °F, low of 44 °F (41% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (21 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:37 PM
Krasula // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 6
- High of 54 °F, low of 37 °F (29% humidity)
- Fair with a 20% chance of snow (0 mm of snow)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:59 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM
- First quarter moon
Hellame // Shutterstock
Friday, March 7
- High of 61 °F, low of 43 °F (20% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM
Dmitry Naumov // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 8
- High of 69 °F, low of 53 °F (51% humidity)
- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:39 PM
otsphoto // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 9
- High of 55 °F, low of 42 °F (44% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 6:40 PM