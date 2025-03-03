Atlanta 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Atlanta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 69 °F on Saturday, while the low is 37 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days, snow on 1 day, and 3 days of rain this week.

NWS Peachtree City GA has issued a special weather statement until Tuesday at 07:00 PM.

Monday, March 3

- High of 62 °F, low of 37 °F (15% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:03 AM, sunset at 6:35 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 65 °F, low of 44 °F (53% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:36 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 64 °F, low of 44 °F (41% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (21 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:37 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 54 °F, low of 37 °F (29% humidity)

- Fair with a 20% chance of snow (0 mm of snow)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:59 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 61 °F, low of 43 °F (20% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 69 °F, low of 53 °F (51% humidity)

- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:39 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 55 °F, low of 42 °F (44% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 6:40 PM