Ariana Grande's 'Positions' marks fifth anniversary; 'Wicked: For Good' podcast launches

Ariana Grande's album Positions came out exactly five years ago Thursday -- Oct. 30, 2020 -- and in honor of the anniversary, her live Positions EP is being re-released.

Positions (Vevo Official Live Performances) included tracks from Ari's 2021 Vevo Live Performances of "pov," "positions," "safety net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)," "my hair," "34+35" and "off the table (feat. The Weeknd)."

Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, JP Evangelista, says in a statement, "This EP is a testament to the staying power of Ariana's music, artistic vision and impact on the industry as a whole."

Meanwhile, a whole range of Positions merch is now available for pre-order on Ari's online store, including a 2-LP vinyl deluxe fifth anniversary edition pressed on periwinkle vinyl. It includes all 19 tracks from the deluxe edition of the album, plus a poster and sticker sheet.

There will also be a Positions streaming party Thursday night at 5 p.m. ET on Stationhead.

When Positions was released, it debuted at #1; the title track also debuted at #1. The album spun off the single "34+35," which peaked at #2.

In other Ariana Grande news, there's a new eight-episode podcast devoted to her new movie Wicked: For Good, hosted by a Vanity Fair writer. In the podcast Ariana says, "It feels really special to finally be able to share [the movie] with the world ... we've had so many secrets for such a long time." But commenting on her Wicked journey finally coming to a close, she notes, "It's about damn time."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.