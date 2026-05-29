Ariana Grande's new single is out: 'One of my favorite songs that I'll ever give to you'

Ariana Grande's new era has officially started.

The first single from her upcoming album, petal, is called "hate that i made you love me," and is out now. While the song could be addressed to a romantic partner, it could also be aimed at haters, the public in general, or fans who have parasocial relationships with her.

"I've held your projections when you've felt so insecure/ Tell me, why is it this way?/ Why you so hate to see women endure?" she sings. "Is it really my fault you all gave me your hearts of your own accord?/ I don't really think so."

She also sings, "What's happening now?/ You studied my crown and borrowed my body."

In a message on her Instagram Story, Ariana described the track as "one of my favorite songs I'll ever give to you ... the greatest fans in the entire world and i am simply feeeeeeling it my goodness my heart."

"I'm so grateful for all of the art, moments, songs we have shared," she continues. "I can't wait for more always and for you to meet petal."

Referring to her upcoming tour kickoff, Ariana adds, "I cannot wait to celebrate with you all at the show next week! i simply cannot believe it ... here's to the next chapter & petal era..."

The video for the song arrives Monday at 11 a.m. ET. The album comes out July 31.

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