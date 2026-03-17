Ariana Grande launches new Swarovski capsule collection

Swarovski global brand ambassador Ariana Grande has launched a new capsule collection with the jewelry brand.

Ariana co-created the collection, and in a statement, she says, "This capsule is inspired by nature and the magic that exists everywhere around us on this extraordinary planet!"

"We wanted to design a collection that brings a bit more color, wonder and playfulness into our everyday lives, as well as reminds us to appreciate the beauty that constantly surrounds us. I’m so excited for you all to enjoy it!”

In the promotional campaign, Ari looks like a fairy seated on a lily pad adorned with jewelry shaped like dragonflies and flowers. A bejeweled dragonfly lands on her hand, she whispers to it and then lets it go.

The new 29-piece collection includes earrings, necklaces, rings, hair accessories, brooches, hair pins and more.

In honor of the launch, the Swarovski store on New York's Fifth Avenue is hosting a pop-up Tuesday afternoon called Ariana's Garden, with live music, and touch-ups with Ariana's r.e.m. beauty "Fembot" collection. There's also a pop-up in Milan, Italy, and additional events in Paris and London this weekend.

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