Ariana Grande is already getting rave reviews for 'Wicked: For Good' performance

Ariana Grande earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Glinda in the movie Wicked, and now it appears as though she may get herself a second one for the sequel, Wicked: For Good.

After seeing an early screening, Variety's senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay wrote on X that while "Cynthia Erivo is magnificent" as Elphaba, we should should "get ready for Ariana Grande as she takes this performance to the next level and is a tour de force." She also said that the film is "sheer musical greatness."

Meanwhile, Deadline writer Destiny Jackson wrote on X, "Ariana Grande's soaring turn as the girl in the bubble is an emotionally complex tightrope that she balances effortlessly as she tries oscillating between the Good Witch's need for perfection and the struggle for Glinda's agency."

Vanity Fair's Chris Murphy wrote on X, "Cynthia and Ari take their performances to the next level with jaw dropping performances. The film fully sticks the landing."

Entertainment writer David Gordon noted, "Structurally, Wicked: For Good is Ariana Grande's movie in terms of central emotional arc, and she delivers big time."

Variety notes that if Ariana and Cynthia are both nominated again, they'd be only the seventh and eighth performers in Oscar history to be nominated twice for playing the same role.

Wicked: For Good opens Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.