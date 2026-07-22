Ariana Grande holding global 'petal' record release parties

Independent record stores across the globe will be holding special record release parties to mark the release of Ariana Grande's new album, petal.

Her official account posted a list of all the stores that are participating, which includes nearly every state in the U.S., as well as stores in Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and New Zealand. The events run from July 31 through Aug. 2, so you have to contact your local store to find out the time and date.

Many stores will also be offering giveaways, exclusive merch and vinyls. One store in Long Island, New York, will also be offering a "limited menu of Ariana-inspired matcha drinks."

Petal arrives July 31. So far, she's released the song and video "hate that i made you love me," and has also teased a video for the title track. Meanwhile, her Eternal Sunshine tour's next stop is July 23 in Boston.

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