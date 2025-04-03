Ariana Grande helps introduce new 'Wicked' footage in Las Vegas: 'It's been quite a year'

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo traded their signature pink and green ensembles for plain black on Wednesday, as they appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to debut footage from the second installment of the film, Wicked: For Good.

According to Variety, Ariana told the CinemaCon attendees -- who are movie theater owners -- "It's been quite a year since we joined you here last time, and we cannot thank you enough for all of your support." Fellow Oscar nominee Cynthia added, "And we get to do it all again."

People quotes Cynthia as telling the crowd that she and Ariana already have their "tissues packed" for their next promo tour for the new film, but promised "less waterworks this time."

Deadline reports that attendees "went nuts" for the first look at the Jon M. Chu film, which showed Cynthia's Elphaba fully in control of her powers and waging a war against Jeff Goldblum's Wizard, while Ariana's Glinda, back in the Emerald City, is still looking out for her estranged school friend.

"Elphaba, I know you’re out there,” says Glinda at one point in the trailer. In another, she warns, "Elphaba, they’re coming for you. Think about what we can do together." "This is about the Wizard and I!" Elphaba exclaims, and skywrites, "Our Wizard Lies" with her broom.

In addition, the trailer introduces Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man and the Scarecrow, who are ordered by the Wizard, "Bring me the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West!!” The footage ends with Elphaba flying off and declaring, "I'm off to see the Wizard!"

The trailer also showcased two fan-favorite songs: "For Good" and "No Good Deed."

Wicked: For Good is in theaters Nov. 22.

