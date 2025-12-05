Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran score Critics Choice Awards nominations

Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and KPop Demon Hunters have scored nominations for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards.

Ariana was nominated in the best supporting actress category for Wicked: For Good. The new song Stephen Schwartz wrote for Glinda specifically for the film, "The Girl in the Bubble," was nominated for best song.

Also nominated in the best song category was Ed's song "Drive" for F1: The Movie and "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters, co-written by one of the song's performers, EJAE. KPop Demon Hunters was nominated in the best animated feature category, as well.

The Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will broadcast live on E! and USA Network Sunday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

