American Music Awards 2026: BTS, KATSEYE, 'Golden' and sombr among the big winners

Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V and Suga of BTS accept the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BTS made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards Monday night, with their first awards show appearance in four years.

The group, whose first U.S. TV performance came at the AMAs in 2017, scooped the artist of the year award for a second time; the last time was in 2021, before they went on hiatus to complete their mandatory military service. "It's an honor to have this precious award once again," said group member RM. They thanked their fans, known as ARMY, for standing by them "for the past 13 years."

BTS also picked up the song of the summer trophy for "SWIM" at the fan-voted award show, and presented the best female R&B artist trophy to SZA, who seemed thrilled to meet them.

All that was after the K-pop superstars opened the show with a performance of "Hooligan," which was seemingly recorded at one of the two shows they performed at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on May 23 and May 24.

But BTS weren't the only K-pop-related winners: "Golden," from KPop Demon Hunters, was named song of the year. Accepting the trophy along with fellow HUNTR/X singer EJAE, Rei Ami, who was also celebrating her birthday, said, "I'm gonna make this quick 'cause I have to pee so bad." "Golden" also won best pop song and best vocal performance.

And K-pop adjacent group KATSEYE was named new artist of the year, and also performed a colorful version of their new song "Pinky Up," which featured them emerging from a giant teddy bear.

Meanwhile, sombr won best rock/alternative song for "back to friends," as well as best rock/alternative album for I Barely Know Her. He also performed his single "Homewrecker," which ended with him being drenched in water raining down on him from overhead.

There were two notable reunions during the show. The Pussycat Dolls performed a medley of their hits, including "Don't Cha," "Buttons" and "When I Grow Up." But most surprisingly, the Black Eyed Peas reunited with Fergie onstage for the first time in years, to accept the best throwback song award for "Rock That Body." Fergie thanked the fans for reviving the song via TikTok, "so that my son would put our song on his playlist."

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