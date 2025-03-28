Alien abduction, father-daughter reunion & more: Watch Ariana Grande's 'brighter days ahead' film now

Ariana Grande's short film brighter days ahead is out now, and it's a trippy yet touching sci-fi tale set 70 years after the initial events of her video for "we can't be friends."

In that video, Ariana played Peaches, who goes to the Brighter Days Inc. clinic to erase her memories of her ex-boyfriend, just like in the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. In the new short film, Ari as Peaches is back at Brighter Days, but now she's an old woman.

Peaches has returned to take advantage of Brighter Days' new technology, which allows you to relive past memories. Peaches is wheeled into a huge chamber that looks like the one in the X-Men films where Professor Xavier uses his Cerebro machine. After being told she only has four memories left, she hands a note to the nurse saying she wants to watch "all of them."

Through her memories, we learn that Peaches is the daughter of the doctor who founded Brighter Days Inc. She died a gruesome death, but was Frankensteined back together by her father — played by Ari's real dad, Ed Butera.

Peaches also relives childhood memories via footage that looks like Ariana's actual home movies, and recalls being a pop star, as well as that one time she was, um, abducted by a UFO. We also hear songs from the new deluxe edition of eternal sunshine.

The film ends with home movie footage of a little girl, who we assume is Peaches, saying, "Someone has said that we should live each day as if it were the last day of our life."

She then mock-screams, "Ahhhh! This is the last day! Help me, help me! I only have 24 hours left! Ahhhh!"

Cut to black.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.