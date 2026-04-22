Alicia Keys to perform, serve as guest mentor on 'American Idol'

Alicia Keys attends LACMA's Opening Gala For The David Geffen Galleries at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on April 16, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

Following Jennifer Hudson's return to American Idol, the show has secured another powerhouse vocalist to help mentor the finalists. Accompanying the top three during the finale will be Alicia Keys.

The singer will offer advice, inspiration and a wealth of knowledge to the contestants, with whom she will share the stage. She will also perform a second time in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor.

The episode will mark Alicia's return to the show. She previously mentored finalists in season 9 in 2010, performed on that year's Idol Gives Back charity special and also appeared during season 12.

The American Idol finale airs May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and will be available the next day on Hulu.

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