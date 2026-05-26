Alex Warren welcomes extra-'Ordinary' guest to tour opener in Nashville

Luke Combs joins Alex Warren onstage as he kicks off his Finally Finding Family on the Road Tour at Bridgestone Arena on May 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Alex Warren and country superstar Luke Combs released a live duet version of Alex's hit "Ordinary" last year, recorded at Lollapalooza. On Monday night, the two reunited onstage to perform the song again.

On Alex's Instagram Story, footage shows the two singing the song during the encore of Alex's show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the first North American date of his current tour. Alex captioned the video, "HUGE thank you to Luke Combs for letting me sing your song :)."

Of course, "Ordinary" is Alex's song, but his comment likely referred to something Luke posted earlier this year. In February, the "Fast Car" singer performed a solo version of "Ordinary" at a show in Athens, Georgia, and wrote, "Didn't have @alexwarren with me this time but hopefully I did Ordinary justice." Alex replied in the comments, "ITS YOUR SONG NOW LUKE."

Alex's show also featured two unreleased songs: "Passenger," which he's been teasing online, and "Same Stars."

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