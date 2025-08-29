Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae add MTV VMA nods with new categories

Two new MTV VMAs social categories have been unveiled ahead of the awards show on Sept. 7: best group and song of the summer.
Round one of song of the summer voting runs from Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET on MTV's Instagram Story through Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. ET. Thanks to these nominations, Tate McRae adds two nods to her total, while Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter and Morgan Wallen add one each. But Lady Gaga still leads as the most-nominated artist this year, with 12 nods.
Here are the song of the summer nominees:
Addison Rae – "Headphones On"
Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
Benson Boone – "Mystical Magical"
BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman – "All The Way"
Chappell Roan – "The Subway"
Demi Lovato – "Fast"
Doja Cat – "Jealous Type"
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI – "Golden"
Jessie Murph – "Blue Strips"
Justin Bieber – "Daisies"
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – "Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)"
Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae – "What I Want"
Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County – "Love Me Not"
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
sombr – "12 to 12"
Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)"
Voting for best group starts Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. ET on MTV's Instagram Story. It's a bracket-style face-off with three rounds. Voting closes Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET.
aespa
All Time Low
Backstreet Boys
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Evanescence
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
KATSEYE
My Chemical Romance
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
The Marías
twenty one pilots
The VMAs air live coast to coast from New York's UBS Arena at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, and stream on Paramount+.
