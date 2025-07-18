As Alex Warren releases new album, he predicts 'Ordinary' will 'last for generations'

Alex Warren is striking while the iron is hot: Amid the success of "Ordinary," he's releasing his new album, You'll Be Alright, Kid, on Friday. It features 21 songs — the ones he put on You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), which came out in September 2024, as well as "Ordinary" and 10 new songs.

Even though there are 21 songs on the album, probably the first song people heard from Alex was "Ordinary," which made waves after he performed it on Netflix's Love is Blind in March. And Alex says he's "stoked" that "Ordinary" has become his calling card.

"It's one of the things I'm most proud of," he tells ABC Audio. In fact, he's not even fazed by the prospect of having to perform the song forever, which his pals Jelly Roll and Ed Sheeran warned him he'd have to do.

"Jelly and Ed both said to me, 'Hope you're excited to sing this song for the rest of your life,'" Alex tells ABC Audio. "And I am stoked. I love it. This is by far the best song I've ever written in my entire life. And there's some really good ones in this album, but 'Ordinary' will always stick with me as one of those records where I'm really proud of it."

"And I'm proud of the people I wrote it with. Like, it's truly, it's all of our favorite song. I think there's something really special about this record that'll last for generations."

In addition to "Ordinary" and the Jelly Roll duet "Bloodline," You'll Be Alright, Kid includes "On My Mind," a collaboration with ROSÉ he released in June, and another single called "Eternity."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.