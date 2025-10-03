Alex Warren, Myles Smith, Olivia Dean, Sombr eligible for best new artist Grammy

First-round voting for the 68th annual Grammy nominations started Friday and continues through Oct. 15, according to Billboard. The publication has also revealed which acts are eligible to be nominated for the prestigious best new artist Grammy this year.

According to Billboard, 337 artists are vying for a nomination in that category this year. Among them are Alex Warren, Myles Smith, Sombr, Olivia Dean, Gigi Perez, Jessie Murph and Lola Young.

Also on the list: Ravyn Lenae, Addision Rae, BigXthaPlug, KATSEYE, Role Model, Djo, The Marías, Mariah the Scientist and Leon Thomas.

Nominees must have released at least five tracks or one album, and they can't be nominated in the category more than three times. The nominees will be announced Nov. 7, with the Grammys taking place Feb. 1, 2026, in LA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.