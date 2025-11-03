Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Ravyn Lenae among nominees for inaugural TikTok Awards

TikTok is celebrating a "new era" and "new icons" at the inaugural TikTok Awards, and among those nominated are Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Laufey, Ravyn Lenae and sombr. The pop stars will go head-to-head in the category of breakthrough artist of the year; winners will be announced Dec. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in LA.

Other categories include creator of the year, video of the year and muse of the year.

The first-ever TikTok Awards will celebrate the "creators who have inspired, entertained, and connected communities across the country," according to a press release. The show, under the theme "New Era, New Icons,” will feature red carpet arrivals, live performances from influential TikTok stars, and immersive experiences for those in person and on TikTok.

Voting for the TikTok community runs from Nov. 18 to Dec. 5; winners will be announced during the ceremony. The red carpet livestream begins at 5 p.m. PT, followed by the ceremony, which fans can watch live on Tubi and TikTok at 6 p.m. PT. The ceremony will then be available to watch on demand the following day on Tubi.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.