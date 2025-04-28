Alex Warren joins Jelly Roll onstage at Stagecoach festival to perform new collab

Last year, Alex Warren recorded a song with Joe Jonas. This year, he's singing with Jelly Roll.

On Saturday, Alex was one of the many surprise guests that Jelly Roll brought out to perform with him at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. According to Billboard, Jelly told the crowd he hadn't yet written the perfect song for his wife Bunnie Xo, and then brought out Alex to sing his hit "Ordinary" in her honor.

Then, the two performed their upcoming collaboration, which doesn't have a release date yet. According to Alex's Instagram, the song is called "Bloodline," though the title has been reported as "Oh My Brother." He also wrote, "this album is about to be CRAZYYY" -- presumably referring to the sequel to his 2024 release You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1).

The lyrics go, "If you got tomorrow/ then you still got time/ to break the chain that left you scarred/ from where you came isn't who you are" -- a concept that speaks to the fact that Alex and Jelly Roll have both risen above their difficult upbringings.

On Instagram, Alex wrote, "Just want to say thank you to Jelly, what a beautiful soul and allowing me to join you on this stage was a blessing. It’s crazy to call you my friend, these last few weeks have been life changing and you have been so good to me. Love you Jelly."

In addition to Alex, Jelly Roll also brought out Shaboozey, Jessie Murph, Machine Gun Kelly, BigXthaPlug, Wiz Khalifa and Lana Del Rey during his set.

Alex's appearance at Stagecoach comes after he joined Ed Sheeran for a "secret show" at Coachella.

