Alex Warren and Jessie Murph score their first-ever top-10 albums

Atlantic
By Andrea Dresdale

Alex Warren and Jessie Murph have scored the first top-10 albums of their careers.

Alex's album You'll Be Alright, Kid, first released back in September as You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter One), was expanded with 10 added songs and re-released on July 18. It was sitting at #19 on the Billboard 200, but now it's jumped to #5, with a sales increase of more than 200%. The album includes Alex's seven-week #1 hit, "Ordinary," as well as "On My Mind," his duet with ROSÉ.

As for Jessie, her album Sex Hysteria debuts at #8. It's her third charted album but her first top 10. It features her hit "Blue Strips," as well as the track "Touch Me Like a Gangster." On her Instagram Story, Jessie reacted to the news by writing, "I'm so emo. I love yall with my whole heart."

But the top 10 of the Billboard 200 is old hat for BTS, who debut at #10 with PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE (LIVE), the K-pop group's first live album. It's the group's eighth top-10 release. Billboard notes that it's the second live album to hit the top 10 in 2025, following Taylor Swift's Lover: Live From Paris, which reached #2 in January.

Also of note: Following the death of pop culture icon Ozzy Osbourne, his 2003 album The Essential Ozzy Osbourne jumps from #134 to #7 on the Billboard 200, reaching the top 10 for the first time. His most recent top-10 album was 2022's Patient Number 9.

And debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 is DON'T TAP THE GLASS, rapper Tyler, The Creator's new album. It's his fourth straight #1 release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!