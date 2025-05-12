Alex Warren extends Cheaper Than Therapy tour into the fall

Alex Warren's Cheaper Than Therapy Tour will be treating patients well into the fall.

The "Ordinary" singer has announced 15 new dates on the tour, starting Aug. 9 in San Diego, California, and running through Oct. 14 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Artist presale tickets and VIP package sales start May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for access to the artist presale now on Alex's website. The general on-sale date is May 16 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

One dollar from every ticket sold will go to Camp Kesem, which gives kids with parents who are fighting cancer access to free camps and other programs.

Alex was recently forced to cancel several shows due to bronchitis and laryngitis. On the plus side, "Ordinary" has been #1 for eight weeks in the U.K. It's currently #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

