Alex Warren cheekily celebrates UK #1 with 'Ordinary'

Alex Warren has yet to score a top-10 hit in the U.S., but he's officially a chart-topping artist across the pond.

Alex's latest single, "Ordinary," has just hit #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. What's more, his previous single, "Burning Down," is #28 and his breakthrough hit, "Carry You Home," is #20 on the same chart.

"Thank you to the UK for the Number 1 single of the week, I promise I won't let you down – I'll make you proud!" Alex told Official Charts.

Alex had some fun with his achievement on Instagram: He posted a photo of himself pantless and sitting on the toilet holding his #1 award. He captioned it, "Going #2 while I have a #1." He also posted a video in which he said, "'Ordinary's' #1 in the U.K. and am I surprised? No. This is what a real U.K. pop star sounds like." Cut to footage of himself attempting to play the bagpipes while wearing a kilt — and failing miserably.

Alex's hit replaces Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" on top of the chart. There was a chance that she'd replace herself at #1 with her new track, "The Giver," but that song had to settle for #2.

Alex's current tour will arrive in North America in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.