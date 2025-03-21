Alex Warren cheekily celebrates UK #1 with 'Ordinary'

Jimmy Fontaine
By Andrea Dresdale

Alex Warren has yet to score a top-10 hit in the U.S., but he's officially a chart-topping artist across the pond.

Alex's latest single, "Ordinary," has just hit #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. What's more, his previous single, "Burning Down," is #28 and his breakthrough hit, "Carry You Home," is #20 on the same chart.

"Thank you to the UK for the Number 1 single of the week, I promise I won't let you down – I'll make you proud!" Alex told Official Charts.

Alex had some fun with his achievement on Instagram: He posted a photo of himself pantless and sitting on the toilet holding his #1 award. He captioned it, "Going #2 while I have a #1." He also posted a video in which he said, "'Ordinary's' #1 in the U.K. and am I surprised? No. This is what a real U.K. pop star sounds like." Cut to footage of himself attempting to play the bagpipes while wearing a kilt — and failing miserably.

Alex's hit replaces Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" on top of the chart. There was a chance that she'd replace herself at #1 with her new track, "The Giver," but that song had to settle for #2.

Alex's current tour will arrive in North America in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!