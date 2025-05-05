Alex Warren cancels Washington, DC show: 'I can barely even talk'

Looks like Alex Warren's non-stop schedule has finally caught up to him: He's announced that he's canceling his scheduled concert Monday in Washington, D.C.

On his Instagram Story, Alex wrote, "I have prided myself on trying to play shows even when my body won't allow it. I'm heartbroken to even write this but I'm not going to be able to play in DC tonight. I fought so hard and tried so many things but sadly I can barely even talk."

"I just want you to know that I am so sorry and i know so many of you made travel plans and spent your heard earned money on these shows," he continued. "I love you so so much and I just want to say I'm sorry."

The cancellation comes after Alex made appearances at both Coachella and Stagecoach, launched his own signature bowl at Chipotle, announced a collaboration with Jelly Roll and celebrated a seventh week at #1 in the U.K.

