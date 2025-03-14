AJR announces Somewhere in the Sky tour

By Josh Johnson

AJR has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Somewhere in the Sky tour, launches July 20 in Mountain View, California. It will hit mostly outdoor amphitheaters throughout the U.S. before wrapping up back on the West Coast Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.

"There's something magical about outdoor shows, whether it's festivals or our own headlining gigs," AJR says. "We've been missing that connection with our fans, so we pulled together a bunch of our friends into a great lineup, created some new cool effects, and found the perfect excuse to get back out there!"

Among those featured on said lineup are Quinn XCII, Cavetown, Lawrence, Goth Babe and Chelsea Cutler, depending on the date.

Presales begin March 17, and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AJRBrothers.com.

As previously reported, AJR member Adam Met will be missing some of the shows while focusing on his climate advocacy work.

In addition to prepping for tour, AJR's been working on new music to follow their 2023 album The Maybe Man.

