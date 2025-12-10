AJR announces ﻿Live from the Hollywood Bowl﻿ live album & concert stream

AJR AJR on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

AJR has announced a new live album called Live from the Hollywood Bowl.

The set was recorded during AJR's performance at the famed Los Angeles venue in October, which marked the final date of their Somewhere in the Sky tour.

Additionally, AJR's Live from the Hollywood Bowl performance will air on the streaming platform Veeps on Jan. 3. For ticket info, visit Veeps.com/ajr.

Along with their Hollywood Bowl concert, AJR's 2025 included releasing a new EP, What No One's Thinking, which features the singles "Betty" and "The Big Goodbye." They'll close out the year with a performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, airing Dec. 31 on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!