After crediting him with his success, The Weeknd finally meets Tom Cruise

The Weeknd appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon May 15 and spoke about what a huge Tom Cruise fan he was, but said he’d never met the actor. Well, that changed just days later, when the singer met Cruise at the premiere of Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning.

While on Fallon, The Weeknd credited Cruise’s 2015 Lip Sync Battle performance of his song “Can’t Feel My Face” on The Tonight Show with helping the track hit #1. He added, “I’m a huge Tom Cruise guy,” and jokingly plugged Final Reckoning to pay Cruise back for his support.

Then late Sunday night, Weeknd posted footage of himself enthusiastically greeting Cruise at the premiere of Final Reckoning in New York City, soundtracked to the Mission: Impossible theme. The two men embraced and posed for photos. The video overlay text read, “Can’t feel my face with this crossover.”

“Had to pull up for the greatest to ever do it @tomcruise FINAL RECKONING! DON’T MISS IT," Weeknd captioned the moment. “just saw it on the biggest screen in the east coast.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s own film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which premiered on May 16, debuted at #6 at the box office with $3.3 million. He just dropped a music video for the song of the same name.

