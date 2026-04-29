Additional Lady Gaga songs included on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' soundtrack

Lady Gaga isn't just in The Devil Wears Prada 2: She also contributed original music to the soundtrack beyond "Runway," the collaboration with Doechii that you've likely already heard.

The track list for the soundtrack has just been revealed, and it includes not one but two additional Lady Gaga songs, "Shape of a Woman" and "Glamorous Life." Also on the soundtrack are previously released songs by Olivia Dean, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, RAYE, SZA and more. It's out on Friday, along with the film, and is now available to presave.

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep has shared that she's the one who arranged for Lady Gaga to be in the movie. In an interview with the U.K.'s Heart Radio, Meryl said she decided to call Gaga after getting her number from someone whose name she wouldn't reveal.

"I just said, 'Would you do this? 'Cause it's gonna be really good,'" Meryl recalled. "And she said, 'Yeah.' [Just] like that." The famed actress noted, "She's on her world tour, which lasted a year, playing to 75,000 people in a stadium, and she just flew off and did [our movie]."

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