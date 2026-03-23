Adam Levine reveals which song he sang at his wedding — and which star he sang it with

If you ever wondered whether or not famous musicians actually sing at their own weddings, Adam Levine has revealed that he did croon at least one tune at his nuptials — with some help from a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

In an advance clip of Monday night's episode of The Voice, contestants Drew Russell and Jared Shoemaker sing the song "Leather and Lace." The song is a duet between Stevie Nicks, who wrote the song, and her ex-boyfriend Don Henley of The Eagles. It hit the top 10 in January 1982.

Reacting to the performance, Adam says, "This song to me is just a heavyweight champion of songs in my life. Like, I sang this song, with Stevie Nicks, to my wife at our wedding." Fellow judge Kelly Clarkson reacts, "What?"

"I did. That happened. It really happened," Adam laughed. "I think it really happened. I pinch myself sometimes."

Adam went on to praise the contestants' performance as "so beautiful."

Stevie was a guest mentor for Adam's team on The Voice back in 2012. When Adam and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, wed in 2014, she was invited to perform. Stevie eventually joined Adam's band Maroon 5 on the song "Remedy" on their 2021 album, Jordi.

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