Adam Levine to return to 'The Voice' to coach alongside Bublé, Legend

Just when you thought he was out, they keep pulling him back in.

Adam Levine, one of the original coaches on The Voice, is returning to the show for season 27, which will air in the spring of 2025, NBC announced Wednesday. He left the show in May 2019 after 16 seasons.

Adam's appearance on The Voice is credited with helping to revive the career of his band, Maroon 5. In 2011, the year the show premiered, Maroon 5 topped the Billboard Hot 100 with "Moves Like Jagger," featuring fellow Voice coach Christina Aguilera. Prior to that, the band hadn't been in the top 10 since 2007.

Joining him on season 27 will be John Legend, who was a coach from 2019 to 2022, and then again from 2023 to this year. In addition, Michael Bublé, who is joining the show for season 26 this fall, will return for season 27. The new face on the lineup will be country star Kelsea Ballerini.

As previously reported, the coaches for season 26 also include Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg.

