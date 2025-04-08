Adam Levine confirms new Maroon 5 single, album and tour

It's been a while since we've heard from Maroon 5 -- the band's most recent music was the 2023's standalone single "Middle Ground." But according to Adam Levine, the band is coming back with a vengeance this year.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Voice coach said, "I cannot divulge all the details, but the details are basically, roughly, there's a song coming, single coming at the end of the month-ish. I'm really excited about it. Album is coming over the summer. Non-specifically around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish."

Maroon 5's most recent album was 2021's Jordi. They've been touring internationally and doing a Las Vegas residency over the past few years.

Adam also discussed Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco, who co-wrote and co-produced the band's #1 hit "Moves Like Jagger." Turns out he's the person who encouraged Adam to start writing songs with people other than his Maroon 5 bandmates.

“He's fun. He's hilarious," said Adam. He added, "Having new energy is a great thing … funnily enough, now I’ve kind of gone back to writing and shutting everybody out, but that was the first time. Benny was the first guy that got me to kind of think outside of the band.”

