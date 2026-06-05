Adam Lambert takes it back to 2000 with new 'ADAM' single 'Under the Rhythm'

"Eat U Alive," the first single from Adam Lambert's upcoming album, ADAM, takes its sonic cues from '90s alternative rock. But for his new single, "Under the Rhythm," he's looking back to 2000.

The dark dance tune interpolates ATC's "Around the World (La La La La La)," which came out in November 2000 and hit the top 30 in 2001. There's also a video that features a bizarre-looking Adam held captive in what looks like a mental institution before he breaks out, reverts to his normal self and dances in a darkened space together with a group of other people.

Adam says the song is "about overcoming life’s hardships through the connective and healing power of music," adding, "It encourages the listener to keep pushing forward, one day at a time, one dance at a time, toward joy.”

"It's easier to breath again/ The beat is in my soul/ Now I just need to find a friend/ To take the party home," he sings, describing a night out at the club.

ADAM comes out July 10. Tickets are on sale now for his album release shows, which run from July 10 in LA through July 23 in Berlin, Germany, with stops in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and London.

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