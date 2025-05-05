Adam Lambert to star as Judas in Hollywood Bowl production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

After making his Broadway debut, Adam Lambert has now taken on a stage role on the West Coast.

From Aug. 1 through Aug. 3, Adam will play Judas in the Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which stars Cynthia Erivo as Jesus. Originally performed at the Hollywood Bowl in 1971, the iconic rock opera features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The presence of both Adam and Cynthia in the show gives the production a Wicked connection. Before he found fame on American Idol, Adam was the understudy for the role of Fiyero and was part of the ensemble on the first national tour of Wicked, as well as in the LA company of the show.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323-850-2000.

Coincidentally, Adam isn't the first American Idol alum to portray Judas. Chris Daughtry played Judas in The Passion: New Orleans, a 2016 Fox TV special that retold the story of the Passion of Jesus Christ using popular music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.