Adam Lambert on new album 'ADAM': 'This is me'

Adam Lambert's new album, ADAM, is out Friday. It was inspired by the music of the '90s — everything from Nine Inch Nails and Björk to the club sounds of Eurodance. He thinks that era of music is very special.

"Going back and revisiting it now, yes, it's nostalgic, but it's also, there's some great music," he tells ABC Audio. "I think there was this thing with alternative music where it was, like, a bit rock, but then when electronica sort of collided with it, there was just such amazing sonic stuff happening. And that's sort of the sweet spot that I'm the most fond of."

"It's just stuff that I think is timeless," he adds. "You go back and listen to a lot of these records and they still sound really fresh, and you've heard their influence on many people."

The album is Adam's sixth full-length project. He named it after himself because, he says, "I think it kind of just best summed up the body of work. I mean, this is me, 2026, based on where I'm at right now, what I've been through the past few years, where I am at in the world."

Friday is the first in a string of intimate album release shows Adam is doing, starting in LA and finishing in Berlin, Germany.

"This is just to really dig into the new music, the new album, put it on stage, make it live, which will be really exciting, and share it, and reconnect with everybody. And hopefully kick off a lot more to come," he says.

"Historically, I think people put out, like, a single, second single, and then the album's out, and then they're kind of done," he adds. "And I'm like, 'No, no, no, no, that's not how I want to do this' — I feel like this project is just the beginning of a new chapter."

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