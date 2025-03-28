38 degrees and 'Shivers': Ed Sheeran delivers the weather forecast for Ipswich, Massachusetts

Ed Sheeran is opening his pop-up experience, The Old Phone Pub, in Ipswich, Massachusetts, on Friday. In honor of the occasion, he appeared on a local TV station to deliver the weather forecast for the town, which is the sister city of his hometown of Ipswich, England.

Standing in front of one of those computerized weather maps, Ed told viewers that they can expect a mix of sun and clouds, breezy with mild temperatures of 55 degrees. "Not quite T-shirt weather but sweater weather if you own one of those," he said. "Which I'm sure you do, 'cause we're in Massachusetts."

He said there's a chance of showers into the evening, and Saturday and Sunday it will be 38 degrees with showers. After giving the weather for the next seven days, he thanked the station for having him and exited to applause.

But it's not just Ipswich that's getting some love from Ed: He's teasing that something special involving his new single "Azizam" is coming to "a city near you" on Saturday. The cities range from New York and Venice, California, to Dublin, Rio de Janeiro, Delhi, Sydney, Paris and Berlin. You can sign up for texts about the event via a link shared by @edhq.

"Azizam" will officially be released April 4. It's from his forthcoming album, Play.

