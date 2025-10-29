The 30 most popular homes for sale in Macon

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Deltona, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Macon metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1154 Bartlett St, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 334

- List price: $24,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,537

- Price per square foot: $16.20

- See 1154 Bartlett St, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

#2. 1264 Patterson St, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 332

- List price: $74,999

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 1264 Patterson St, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

#3. 3145 Pasadena Dr, Macon, GA 31211

- Views: 328

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,004

- Price per square foot: $49.90

- See 3145 Pasadena Dr, Macon, GA 31211 on Redfin.com

#4. 4154 Houston Ave, Macon, GA 31206

- Views: 285

- List price: $134,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,727

- Price per square foot: $78.11

- See 4154 Houston Ave, Macon, GA 31206 on Redfin.com

#5. 619 College St, Macon, GA 31201

- Views: 266

- List price: $1,820,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 9 | Square feet: 13,728

- Price per square foot: $132.58

- See 619 College St, Macon, GA 31201 on Redfin.com

#6. 156 Rose Down Ave, Gray, GA 31032

- Views: 249

- List price: $230,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,408

- Price per square foot: $95.51

- See 156 Rose Down Ave, Gray, GA 31032 on Redfin.com

#7. 1290 Pio Nono Cir, Macon, GA 31206

- Views: 243

- List price: $30,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,232

- Price per square foot: $24.35

- See 1290 Pio Nono Cir, Macon, GA 31206 on Redfin.com

#8. 621 Unionville Rd, Barnesville, GA 30204

- Views: 243

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,620

- Price per square foot: $122.84

- See 621 Unionville Rd, Barnesville, GA 30204 on Redfin.com

#9. 539 Creekside Dr, Gray, GA 31032

- Views: 241

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $145.79

- See 539 Creekside Dr, Gray, GA 31032 on Redfin.com

#10. 826 W Grenada Ter, Macon, GA 31206

- Views: 238

- List price: $56,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,075

- Price per square foot: $52.09

- See 826 W Grenada Ter, Macon, GA 31206 on Redfin.com

#11. 690 Wimbish Rd, Macon, GA 31210

- Views: 229

- List price: $260,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,773

- Price per square foot: $146.64

- See 690 Wimbish Rd, Macon, GA 31210 on Redfin.com

#12. 3491 Bond St, W Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 228

- List price: $14,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 828

- Price per square foot: $18.00

- See 3491 Bond St, W Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

#13. 3682 W Napier Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 216

- List price: $8,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,438

- Price per square foot: $5.56

- See 3682 W Napier Ave, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

#14. 3480 Chestley Dr, Macon, GA 31217

- Views: 212

- List price: $70,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,706

- Price per square foot: $25.87

- See 3480 Chestley Dr, Macon, GA 31217 on Redfin.com

#15. 1369 King Arthur Dr, Macon, GA 31220

- Views: 202

- List price: $249,999

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,523

- Price per square foot: $99.09

- See 1369 King Arthur Dr, Macon, GA 31220 on Redfin.com

#16. 554 Nelson St, Macon, GA 31206

- Views: 196

- List price: $25,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,344

- Price per square foot: $18.60

- See 554 Nelson St, Macon, GA 31206 on Redfin.com

#17. 1062 Alma Dr, Macon, GA 31216

- Views: 196

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,619

- Price per square foot: $154.35

- See 1062 Alma Dr, Macon, GA 31216 on Redfin.com

#18. 2988 Crestline Dr, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 194

- List price: $257,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,819

- Price per square foot: $91.17

- See 2988 Crestline Dr, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

#19. 200 Stone Edge Rd, Macon, GA 31210

- Views: 191

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,501

- Price per square foot: $99.94

- See 200 Stone Edge Rd, Macon, GA 31210 on Redfin.com

#20. 1812 5th Ave, W Macon, GA 31201

- Views: 190

- List price: $60,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,005

- Price per square foot: $29.93

- See 1812 5th Ave, W Macon, GA 31201 on Redfin.com

#21. 1204 Norris St, Macon, GA 31217

- Views: 189

- List price: $75,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,075

- Price per square foot: $69.77

- See 1204 Norris St, Macon, GA 31217 on Redfin.com

#22. 1511 Berkner Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 183

- List price: $12,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,700

- Price per square foot: $7.59

- See 1511 Berkner Ave, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

#23. 5060 Pinefield Dr, Macon, GA 31206

- Views: 182

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,224

- Price per square foot: $122.47

- See 5060 Pinefield Dr, Macon, GA 31206 on Redfin.com

#24. 711 Applewood St, Macon, GA 31217

- Views: 176

- List price: $55,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,951

- Price per square foot: $28.19

- See 711 Applewood St, Macon, GA 31217 on Redfin.com

#25. 2130 New Clinton Rd, Macon, GA 31217

- Views: 176

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,278

- Price per square foot: $43.90

- See 2130 New Clinton Rd, Macon, GA 31217 on Redfin.com

#26. 731 Lokchapee Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Views: 175

- List price: $259,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,950

- Price per square foot: $87.80

- See 731 Lokchapee Dr, Macon, GA 31210 on Redfin.com

#27. 602 Commanche Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Views: 174

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,433

- Price per square foot: $82.16

- See 602 Commanche Dr, Macon, GA 31210 on Redfin.com

#28. 2370 Recreation Rd, Macon, GA 31217

- Views: 174

- List price: $58,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,450

- Price per square foot: $23.67

- See 2370 Recreation Rd, Macon, GA 31217 on Redfin.com

#29. 1515 Burton Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 172

- List price: $55,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,568

- Price per square foot: $35.08

- See 1515 Burton Ave, Macon, GA 31204 on Redfin.com

#30. 5104 Pine Ridge Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Views: 171

- List price: $289,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,764

- Price per square foot: $104.56

- See 5104 Pine Ridge Dr, Macon, GA 31210 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.