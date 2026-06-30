Your LAST chance to win tickets to the SOLD OUT Ariana Grande concert on July 6!

It’s sold out but we have your LAST CHANCE to win tickets.
Listen to B98.5 Thursday, July 2 from 10a to 7p. When you hear the Ariana Grande song, be caller 25 and you get a pair of tickets for the July 6 concert at State Farm Arena.
Contest Line: 404-741-0985
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/02/26-07/02/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Ariana Grande - The Eternal Sunshine Tour at State Farm Arena on July 6, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.
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